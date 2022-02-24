DIALOGUE, backed up by strong sanctions, is the only way to stop the crisis in Ukraine escalating into what could become full-scale war, York Central MP Rachael Maskell says.

In a statement released to The Press this morning, Ms Maskell said: “Waking to hear that missiles had just fallen on Kyiv and strategic Ukraine military assets, in the early hours this morning, highlighted that Mr. Putin was intent on extending his aggression, which could lead to significant bloodshed if he does not step back from the line.

“Only dialogue can resolve this geopolitical dispute. We must be resolute to pursue a de-escalation.

“None of us want to see fighting and bloodshed, we must act with wisdom and listen carefully to avoid an escalation to full scale war.”

But talk by itself would not be enough, Ms Maskell said – tough sanctions would be needed too.

“While seeking to show unity against tyranny in Parliament, Labour has been clear that the very limited sanctions the Government have brought forward against dirty Russian money has been totally insufficient to deter Mr. Putin,” she said.

“Government should ensure sanctions are robust and proportionate. Labour’s calls have been backed by the other political parties and many on the Government’s side, and it now looks like Government have heeded Labour’s call.”

Ms Maskell said she would stand ready to help any of her York constituents who may be stuck in Ukraine to find a safe passage out.

But the UK’s main focus now, she said, should be on the ‘safety and security of the people of Ukraine’.

“Our thoughts and actions must be to protect them, and ensure that the support they require is available to them.”

We shouldn’t make the mistake of thinking that ordinary Russians supported Putin’s action, she added.

“We must acknowledge that Mr. Putin does not represent the stance of the peaceful and progressive people in Russia, many of whom will also be fearful of these latest incursions,” she said.

“We are proud to be a Human Rights City in York and must do all we can to support both the peaceful Ukrainian and Russian diaspora in York, and stand with them at this time.

“I want to hear from people across York as they too, absorb this sobering news and analyse how we can best avoid the very worst of what could occur. De-escalation and peace must always be our focus; I pray for both”