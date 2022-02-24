POLICE have issued a warning in North Yorkshire of bogus tradespeople taking advantage of the damage from the recent storms.
North Yorkshire Police are warning communities to be vigilant for cold callers, like roofers and other tradespeople, who may knock on your door to offer their services in helping clear up damage to your home.
A spokesperson for the force said: "As unfortunately know all too well, scammers will take any opportunity to try and con people out of their hard-earned cash and we want to make sure you and your loved ones don’t fall victim to these tactics."
Police have issued advice on how to avoid these scammers, including verifying any strangers ID, not agreeing to let anyone who cold calls or knocks on your door to do work on your home, asking family and friends for recommendations of tradespeople and making sure you know a trader’s name and address.
If damage to your home is weather-related, speak to your insurance company before agreeing to have work done. The insurance company may have a list of approved traders that you need to use.
If you are at all concerned about anyone knocking on your door or approaching you at home, call police on 101 to report it.
