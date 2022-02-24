A TAXI firm in York has chosen two charities in the city to support with donations this year.
York Cars has chosen to support both St Leonards Hospice and York Foodbank throughout the year - as a way of showing gratitude to the city's residents for their support for the company.
The hospice will receive a donation of 50p for every MOT test purchased at Gladstone Tryes & Autocare centre - and further support will be offered at their events later in the year.
Emma Johnson, chief executive at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “We want to thank Gladstone Tyre & Autocare for its fantastic support. It is thanks to the generosity of local businesses that we can continue to provide our excellent care and support to patients and families.”
Meanwhile, York Foodbank will receive two yearly donations from York Cars - and will also organise two yearly collection from drivers and customers. The first donation to the foodbank was made earlier this week.
