ELEVEN roads in North Yorkshire remain closed due to flooding this morning (February 24).

Cawood Bridge near Selby has been shut for several days now after the Environment Agency put flood defences in place to protect the village of Cawood earlier in the week.

The road over the swing bridge is closed due to flooding from Rythergate to the Kelfield turn-off.

The ten other closures are:

  • The B1223 New Road Kirkby Wharfe
  • Intake Lane, Beal
  • Mill Lane, Stutton
  • Ferry Road Thorne at Jubilee bridge
  • Bridge Hill / Fishlake Nab, Stainforth
  • The B1223 Ryther
  • Cattal Moor, Cattal Lane
  • Bilton Lane, Scotton
  • York Bridge Road, Tollerton
  • Ure Bank, Ripon