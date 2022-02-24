A BMW driver was arrested after police found a large bag of drugs in his boot.
North Yorkshire Police say a man was arrested after they stopped a on Monday night (February 21).
Drugs were found in the car and and an investigation is underway to determine whether the driver entered the UK illegally.
Traffic constable David Minto was at the scene.
He said:"We stopped a car on the A168 near Topcliffe late on Monday evening.
"The driver had no explanation for the 'herbs' that we located in the boot.
"He was arrested for possession with intent to sell drugs.
"The cannabis has been seized.
"He has now been interviewed and bailed to return next month.
"UK Immigration has also spoken to the man at length.
"They’ve no record of him entering the country.
"He has been bailed to return next month.
"The investigation is ongoing as well to determine whether the suspect will remain in the UK."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.