AN elderly man suffered neck and back injuries in a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 9.19am yesterday (February 23) after reports of a crash in Thistle Hill, Knaresborough.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate dealt with a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a Toyota Yaris.
"On arrival they found a 90-year-old man was trapped in the vehicle.
"He was released by fire crews and taken to hospital with knee, back and neck injuries.
"Crews used hydraulic cutting gear and tools to free him and treated him with a first aid pack."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.