AN elderly man suffered neck and back injuries in a crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 9.19am yesterday (February 23) after reports of a crash in  Thistle Hill, Knaresborough.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate dealt with a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a Toyota Yaris.

"On arrival they found a 90-year-old man was trapped in the vehicle.
"He was released by fire crews and taken to hospital with knee, back and neck injuries.

"Crews used hydraulic cutting gear and tools to free him and treated him with a first aid pack."