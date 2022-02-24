A WOMAN had to be cut out of her car after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.18am yesterday (February 23) to a road traffic collision between two cars at the junction of the A658 and the B6164 in Knaresborough.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate dealt with a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a Tesla and a Vauxhall Corsa.
"The man in the Tesla was not trapped and appeared uninjured, but the woman in the Corsa was trapped in the vehicle due to her injuries.
"She was released by fire service and taken to hospital with back and neck injuries.
"Crews used e-draulic cutting equipment and other tools to help free her."
