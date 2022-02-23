POLICE said this evening that they are dealing with a serious crash in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the collision had happened in Leavening, near Malton.
"The Leavening Brow cross roads are currently closed and are expected to be for some time," it said.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice."
