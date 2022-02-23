EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a serious accident in Leavening.
A police spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision in the village of Leavening near Malton.
"The Leavening Brow cross roads are currently closed and are expected to be for some time.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice."
The air ambulance is also understood to be at the scene.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) February 23, 2022
We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision in the village of Leavening near #Malton.
The Leavening Brow cross roads are currently closed and are expected to be for some time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6IAfAMaRpo
p;
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.