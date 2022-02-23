EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a serious accident in Leavening.

A police spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision in the village of Leavening near Malton.

"The Leavening Brow cross roads are currently closed and are expected to be for some time.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice."

The air ambulance is also understood to be at the scene.

 

p;

 