YORK is set to see its second heavy snowfall in less than a week tomorrow, according to forecasters.

BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says light rain showers overnight will turn to sleet showers by about 6am tomorrow as temperatures fall, and then snow showers by 8am.

It says the snow showers will be heavy from 8am until 11am, and then light until noon or 1pm.

The weather is then set to improve significantly over subsequent days, with lots of sunshine on Friday and temperatures as high as 9C, and more sunny intervals and similar temperatures over the weekend.

York was hit by a spell of heavy snow last Saturday, with a covering on grass, roofs and some pavements.