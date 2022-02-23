A NATIONAL newspaper has come under fire for its 'quite extraordinary' coverage of the flooding in York.
The Daily Express has been criticised for running a story suggesting the “entire” city of York has been submerged in the floods.
The article says: “Pictures show the city of York submerged underwater as cars are left stranded and pubs are swamped.”
Cllr Andrew Waller, City of York Council's executive member for the economy, said: "Their coverage is very unhelpful when businesses are hoping to get the benefit of the half termholidays after two years of pandemic.
"It really is a crucial time for businesses and attractions in the city centre.
"There's a lot of effort gone in to the flood defences in York and some people who are near the river have had to use their flood precautions, but at 4.6 metres above normal river levels on the Ouse, it's just a seasonal flood event that our Environment Agency partners were prepared for."
Cllr Waller said City of York Council have made representations to the paper and about the coverage and they've been told they will set the record straight.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.