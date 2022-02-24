AROUND 10,000 patients in York are said to have been left without NHS dental care after two practices announced changes to services.

And York Central MP Rachael Maskell has hit out at the Government’s handling of the dental crisis - launching a parliamentary petition.

According to Ms Maskell, two dental practices have written to patients to say they are either going fully private or are no longer accepting NHS appointments for the foreseeable future, leaving around 10,000 York patients unable to receive NHS dental care.

One of the York dental practices no longer accepting NHS appointments, Perfect Smile Clinic in Acomb, wrote to patients to inform them of the changes.

The letter, seen by The Press, reads: “We have lost the majority of our NHS dentists and we cannot seem to find any replacements.

“Over 6,000 patients do not have an allocated NHS dentist at the practice. Then, there are another 2,000 patients on our waiting list, who have never seen us but need a NHS dentist.

“We will be sending out communication to patients to let them know that we are unable to offer any NHS care to these 6,000 patients.”

Ms Maskell has launched a petition requesting the Government to step in and cancel the current “unworkable” NHS dental contract, in an urgent effort to halt dental practices moving into the private sector.

She says the NHS dental contract has “completely failed”, claiming that all oral health services now need to be brought fully back into the NHS through a properly funded National Dental Service.

Ms Maskell said: “The situation for many in our city is truly horrendous. I have had contact from residents living with untreated abscesses, broken teeth and even those who have resorted to removing their own teeth with household tools. Many parents are worried about their children’s oral health and are completely beside themselves.

“It is shameful that the Government have allowed this situation to occur and I will not stand by whilst the very services we all rely on are corroded.”

Healthwatch York published a report in January showing that only 59 per cent of York residents had an NHS dentist, down from 84 per cent in 2018.

Meanwhile, Councillor Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care at City of York Council, said that NHS dental care services have been left “underfunded and overstretched” for over a decade now.

“It is crucial that NHS dental practices locally receive support through the new Integrated Care System and the ongoing reorganisation, alongside an urgent reform of the way dentistry is commissioned and provided nationally,” she said.

The Press approached Perfect Smile Clinic and the Government for comment.

Ms Maskell’s petition can be found at: https://bit.ly/33OQ0Vq