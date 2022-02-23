A group of 31 Army Reserve soldiers have just returned to their barracks in York after a three-month tour of duty - over Christmas and New Year - in Kenya.

The reservists, all members of 4 Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment's Kohima Platoon, were deployed on guard duty to the British Army Training Unit in Kenya in November.

Members of the platoon - all part-time soldiers who also hold down civilian jobs - returned to Worsley Barracks in Fulford Road on Tuesday. They will now be able to return to their homes, families and regular day jobs.

It is only the second time a reserve unit has taken on guard responsibilities at the Kenyan base, the Army says - it's a duty normally carried out by the regular army.

Welcoming the reservists back, their commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Will Blackhurst, said: "I’ve received nothing but praise from the army in Kenya for the way in which our reserve platoon have performed their duties, worked with local community projects in their time off, and also made use of all the travel and training opportunities available to them."

Platoon leader Captain Rob Philips - who in his day job is MD of a charity which offers free legal services - said: “This was quite an experience for me, for us as a group and as individuals.

"As well as being incredibly proud of what we achieved as a group of volunteers, for most of us the last three months has been a series of firsts; first opportunity to fulfil a regular army commitment, first time in Africa, first helicopter flights and a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see wildlife in their habitat. We even had a triple birthday celebration!”

Capt Philips, who is from York, added that for him, there had been a personal highlight of the tour. "I was thrilled to get the opportunity to make an ascent of Mount Kenya!" he said.

Members of the platoon hail from across across Yorkshire and Teesside. They include a pair of brothers from Leeds, a female infanteer, and the 2022 recipient of the Merchant Adventurers of York award, Private Wilfred Muzuwa, from Quebec Company based in Middlesbrough.

Whilst in Kenya, in addition to their guard and force protection duties, platoon members trained potential junior NCOs, visited two local community projects, enjoyed some deep sea-fishing in the Indian Ocean - and visited the Ol Pejeta Nature Reserve.

The British Army Training Unit in Kenya is a permanent training support unit based mainly in Nanyuki, 200 km north of Nairobi. Under an agreement with the Kenyan Government, up to six infantry battalions per year carry out eight-week exercises in Kenya.