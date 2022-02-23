A RETIRED milkman captured these dramatic aerial pictures of floods in the Selby district after storm Franklin.

Paul Mouncer, a keen photographer from Selby, ventured out with his drone to photograph Naburn and Cawood near Selby this week following the heavy rainfall which led the river to burst its banks.

The Environment Agency installed flood defences to protect the village of Cawood and closed Cawood Bridge both ways on Tuesday morning due to flooding from Rythergate to the Kelfield turn-off.

Paul said he was able to get the footage from a location about a quarter of a mile from Naburn Lock on Tuesday, February 22, and returned to see Cawood today, Wednesday where the bridge was above the receding water but access was still impossible at either end.

"I have been flying drones for four or five years," said Paul, who is now retired having worked as a milkman for 24 years and as a security guard for five years during his working life.

"You don't get the dramatic effect on the ground but you do when you see the floods from up there. Thankfully it looks like it is subsiding. It is not as bad as it was last year."

Paul also does 360 degree photography and said he enjoyed filming around coastal areas, such as East Yorkshire and North Wales as well as doing nature photography.