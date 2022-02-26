BAD parking is not only inconsiderate - but poses a risk to pedestrians.

That's the verdict of Press readers who have been sharing photos with us of some of the worst parking in and around York.

Last week, we shared some photos of some truly shocking parking in Fawcett Street.

The photos showed a car completely blocking the pavement - forcing pedestrians to walk on to the busy road - York's Fishergate gyratory - to pass.

We asked you to send us examples of terrible parking in York - and you didn't hold back.

The photos came from all corners of York - and show the problem of bad parking exists across the city.

READ MORE: Have you seen worse parking than this in York?

READ MORE: 10 photos of truly terrible parking in York

The story was one of our best read stories of the week and prompted even more readers to send in examples of bad parking across our area.

Not all perpetrators were car drivers. As one of our photos today shows, cyclists can be inconsiderate parkers too.

In this photo we can see how a family of bikes is clearly blocking the pavement.

Bikes completely blocking the pavement

Elsewhere, our photos today show cars parked on bends, on double yellow lines, and on pavements - forcing pedestrians on to the road.

One photo shows a campervan parked on the pavement at a blind bend - giving people on foot no alternative but to step on to the road at its most dangerous point.

Car parking on a corner and on double yellows

In more positive news, parking on the pavement could soon be banned in England.

The Department for Transport says it is "actively considering" a new law on the issue.

If you spot examples of bad parking near where you live, get in touch.

You can send the photos, along with the date and location, to our reporters via the Send Now button below...