A CONVICTED paedophile is facing extra time in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

Roger Sibley is currently behind bars at HMP Hull after he committed "hideous" crimes against children and a woman in North Yorkshire.

He is serving an eight-year prison sentence handed to him in July 2019 for two counts of sexually assaulting girls aged under 13, one charge of voyeurism against a woman, and two counts of making indecent images.

But now Sibley is facing extra time in jail after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in Maidenhead on February 14, 2006.

Sibley’s new case was adjourned for sentencing by His Honour Judge Nawaz to allow the probation service to assess how dangerous Sibley is.

The 54-year-old, formerly of Boroughbridge, will be sentenced on Friday, March 25.

Speaking after his July 2019 conviction, Dominic Holroyd of Harrogate CID, said: “The hideous actions of Sibley have had an enormous impact on the victims and their families.

“Nothing can take away the pain Sibley has caused them, but I hope that the sentence can provide them with some sense of justice and closure and helps them all to move on to more positive times."