LEADERS in York gathered to commemorate the city's Queen’s Green Canopy Champion City status with a Jubilee tree planting event.

City councillors, VIP guests, dignitaries and a local Scout group gathered at York Community Woodland to unveil a Queen’s Green Canopy plaque. This marked a small area of the woodland, where 70 trees have been planted to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Council Leader, Keith Aspden, was joined by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, York’s Lord Mayor, Forestry England and Poppleton Scout Group for the event.

As part of the celebrations, York has also been presented with a plaque to commemorate its achievement as a Queen’s Green Canopy Champion City. This was presented by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and given to Cllr Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, on behalf of the city. The plaque will soon be displayed in West Offices.

Cllr Aspden said: "It was a great honour to receive the Champion City plaque on behalf of the city, commemorating Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and recognising the work taking place across the city to improve our local biodiversity and tackle climate change.

“Along with our recent tree giveaway and future community tree planting events, we want to continue to increase York’s tree canopy to promote more natural spaces for residents to enjoy and to provide much needed habitats for wildlife.

"Our target of planting 400,000 trees by 2050 also supports our goal to be a net-zero carbon city by 2030."

Neighbourhoods, cities and groups up and down the UK are joining the ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ initiative. In York, this is one of many events taking place this year to encourage Jubilee tree planting across the city, increasing the city’s tree canopy and boosting local biodiversity.

The Lord Mayor of York, Reverend Councillor Chris Cullwick, said it was "wonderful" to be a part of the "iconic" planting event.

"The 70 trees planted in the area will benefit wildlife, ecosystems, air quality and bring enjoyment for generations to come," the mayor added.

The celebration also attracted celebrity praise from The Queen’s Green Canopy Ambassadors, Dame Judi Dench and Alan Titchmarsh, as well as Everton and England footballer, Ben Godfrey.

Dame Judi Dench, who was born in York, said: "I would like to congratulate the city and wish everyone well in their efforts to create a cleaner and greener city for the people of York.

“York is a city steeped in heritage and history, but with a youthful spirit to create a better world for tomorrow. I am delighted to see their recent environmental efforts acknowledged and look forward to the development of their new Community Woodland and the Jubilee trees planted there."