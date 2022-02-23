WORK to clean-up the riverside areas of York damaged by the floods is planned to start tomorrow.

The Environment Agency predicts that as the River Ouse levels start to drop, it will be safe to dismantle the temporary river defences tomorow (February 24).

City of York council teams will remove pumps, sandbag barriers, flood gates, and boards if the river levels fall as they have predicted.

The cleaning of riverside roads, and the affected paths and car parks is also planned to start tomorrow.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for Environment and Climate Change, said: "River levels and weather permitting, our work to begin restoring those roads, paths and car parks affected by the high river levels is planned to start tomorrow.

"I’m grateful to our staff, volunteers and partners for their excellent work in keeping the city safe and open."

The water levels on side roads in Fulford mean that the footbridge at Fordlands is planned to be cleaned up on Friday.

The Environment Agency is installing permenant flood defences in Terry Avenue to protect the Clementhorpe area from flooding by the Ouse.

Sandbags were placed earlier this week in Clementhorpe, aimed at protecting homes in nearby River Street, which will now be removed as the floodwaters recede.

The work is expected to continue into the weekend and into next week, though the council have also stated that the city remains open for business during the half-term break despite the floods.

Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of the council, said: "Thanks to the efforts of our frontline staff, the city’s flood defences held off this latest rise in river levels.

"Whilst we have passed the highest peak, we’re mindful that residents and businesses are still affected by the few road and path diversions in place.

"River levels and weather permitting, frontline staff intend to inspect, clean and reopen these as soon as possible.

“The city continues to be open for business as usual, with access into York remaining clear for residents, visitors and workers.

“However, please stay safe and careful around flood water, and do not attempt to enter it as it is not safe as there may be hidden dangers and a risk to health.”

The affected areas will be inspected for hazards, and once determined safe to begin the clean-up, the debris will be removed and silt will be hosed away, with any infrastructure damage cortdoned off if unsafe until repaired.

Some of the cleaning work is due to happen in the early morning or late afternoons so as not to inconvenience people.

However, gritting and winter maintenance work may slow doen the clean-up as cold weather is forecast for laster this week.