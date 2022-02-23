YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped by 15 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 15, taking it to 426.5 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 100 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 54,314.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by one, taking it to 440.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 302 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 156,351.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 15, taking it to 394.5 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 143 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 89,158.
Across the UK, a further 39,656 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 18,734,683.
