A CLEAN-UP operation began today at some riverside properties in York as flooding eased on the River Ouse.

The river, which peaked at 4.58 metres above normal summer levels yesterday, following heavy rainfall in the Dales catchment last weekend, had fallen to 4.04 metres by 4.15pm today.

Environment Agency flood warnings remained in place for a stretch of the Ouse through the city and surrounding countryside, which said that although river levels were now beginning to fall slowly, flooding remained a risk.

One wine bar, Plonkers in Cumberland Street, reopened today after being shut for just one day yesterday, when the river reached the front door.

One of the owners, Eileen Goodwin, said a system of pumps and pipes kept most of the floodwaters out of the building, and a minimal clean-up was needed.

Dyls cafe, below Skeldergate Bridge, went one better and stayed completely dry inside, despite floodwaters rising a foot above the ground floor area yesterday, and was open again today.

Owner Jan Dyl said a comprehensive system of flood defences had been installed after a previous flooding episode, which had succeeded in keeping all of the floodwaters out.

These included watertight flood boards in front of the front door, pumps and sumps, and tanking of the ground floor with concrete to stop water coming up through the floor.

He said floodwaters should recede from the cafe terrace outside by tomorrow,and it should be possible to reopen it later tomorrow after cleaning it with high pressure hoses and sanitising it.

“The furniture is fixed to the ground so it can’t float away,” he said.

He said some people saw the cafe surrounded by floodwaters and assumed it was closed and inaccessible, unaware that it was open and could be accessed through a door on Skeldergate Bridge.

Some riverside properties, such as the Kings Arms and Lowther pubs on Kings Staith, remained marooned by floodwaters and closed today.

Five cars also remained submerged under floodwaters in the St George’s Field car park today, having been left there before the adjacent river overtopped its banks on Monday.