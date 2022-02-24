RETAILERS are joining forces with bar, restaurant, and hotel operators in York to be a stronger voice in the city.

York Retail Forum has become York High Street Forum to represent a wider range of businesses in the city centre, with a mission to fill vacant units and create a more inclusive environment.

David Skaith, chair, said the rebrand was in response to the changing face of the high street, with hospitality and family events taking on increasing importance.

"We want to represent the city as a whole,” said David.

Noting that the York BID and Indie York look after their member businesses' interests, and the Hospitality Association York represents hotels, he said a more 'joined-up approach' was needed for the city as a whole.

“There isn’t anyone who stands up for small and big restaurants,” added Phil Pinder, vice chair of the forum.

“We are not just about retail. We are about the whole high street. We have always had McDonalds and Bettys on the forum. We are now throwing down the gauntlet and saying ‘join us’.

"We are a free organisation. There’s no cost implication.”

David said there needed to be a more targeted focus on finding businesses to fill empty properties, highlighting Feasegate as an area of concern.

The forum hopes to work with city partners towards that goal, by researching what retailers want and working to attract newcomers.

He said national brands were moving towards having flagship stores in select destinations rather than dozens of small shops.

“York High Street Forum wants to bring these businesses here,” he said, adding that all retailers, businesses, bars, restaurants and hotels in the city had a vested interest in seeing vacant units occupied to help York thrive.

Coffee chains were also ‘classic examples’ of businesses moving from several outlets in a city to just one that is bigger, better, easier and cheaper to manage, with fewer staff, he added.

In January, the Centre for Cities report showed that York had the fourth smallest share of vacant store units nationally after June 2021 with a 11.4 per cent vacancy rate, compared to cities such as Sunderland with 28 per cent.

David said York’s problem, however, was the large empty properties, like the former Debenhams store.

These were difficult to fill, largely because of the substantial cost and long-term commitment demanded, with underutilised areas.

Many are also owned by distant landlords, such as pension schemes, who were difficult to contact.

“If a landlord is not in the city, they are not incentivised or engaged with the city.”

Some landlords may also still be receiving money where a struggling business has closed before the lease has expired rather than continuing to pay for staff and stock - again reducing any incentive to find new tenants.

Large properties could be split into smaller units, like Spark York, with more individuals sharing the cost, said David.

Spark York has created opportunities for start-up businesses to have a city centre base while they become established.

The ground floor could be a food hall with retail spaces, offices on the first floor and flats above, he added.