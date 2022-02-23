ONLINE grocery shopping can be so convenient and has been a lifeline for many households during the pandemic.
But as anyone who has ever ordered their weekly shop this way, there are risks involved: namely when supermarkets swap a listed item for a substitute. While some hit the spot, others are way off the mark.
A recent survey by consumer group Which? of 1,300 households found that two in five shoppers had received a substitution with their latest grocery order.
We asked Press readers on our Facebook page to reveal some of the worst subs they have received in their online shopping.
Here is a list of 10 of the most weird and way-out substitutions:
Beverley Burke posted: "I ordered ladies' razors and got a beard trimmer blade... obviously, I rejected the substitute; I don't have a beard...yet!"
Karen Feetham said: "Frozen beef mince as a replacement for soya mince. On a similar theme a vegetarian pizza replaced by pepperoni."
Nathan Scott: "Chocolate pudding got exchanged for cauliflower cheese!"
Helen Harbour: "Dog food instead of cat food, I didn't own a dog!"
Sally Simpson: "Instead of 3kg of Seville Oranges to make marmalade Sainsbury’s delivered 3 satsumas!"
Nicola Periam: "Ordered tomato and basil soup but got substituted fresh tomatoes and a pack of basil instead!"
Richard Pincock: "I ordered a block of cheese and got a cheese pizza, lol. What did they want - for me to scrape off the cheese?!!"
Mark Woodhouse: "A DVD - they sent a random replacement, not even any of the same actors, director or even genre."
Maria Quinn: "Ordered Weetabix and got a Webbox dog chew!"
Kirsty Moss: "A whole chicken subbed for a chicken sandwich."
