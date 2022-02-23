TAXPAYERS will subsidise struggling leisure facilities in Selby to the tune of nearly £1m over the coming year as services struggle to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Footfall and income at Selby Leisure Centre remains low, while the adjoining Summit Indoor Adventure centre remains closed as it is still being used as a vaccination centre.

Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles (IHL) manage leisure facilities across the district, including Tadcaster Leisure Centre.

Selby District Council’s ruling executive committee earlier this month approved proposals to subsidise IHL to the tune of £990,578 for 2022/23.

The meeting was held in private due to financial contracts being under discussion.

But Labour councillors have asked the decision to be ‘called in’ so it can be scrutinised by a committee.

Labour group leader Coun Robert Packham said: “What we’re saying is that we accept the necessity to have these sorts of facilities available, but we want to be absolutely certain that the way that we’re proposing to fund it for the future is the best value for money for our taxpayers.”

Last year, the council said The Summit, which opened in 2016 in Scott Road and included climbing walls and a bowling alley, was “financially unviable”.

It also featured an adventure play zone with a dedicated area for babies and toddlers, aerial trekking ropes set above the indoor skate and BMX park and two indoor ski simulators.

Labour councillors have previously criticised the council over a lack of transparency over how much The Summit had cost taxpayers, with Coun Wendy Nichols claiming it was in the region of £6m.

The council agreed to invest £230,000 in the centre in 2018 to remove the indoor ski slope to make more room for other activities.

A decision on its future will now be made by the future North Yorkshire Council, the new authority taking over the running of the whole county from April 2023.

IHL have been asked to attend a future meeting of the council to discuss how they plan to boost membership and footfall at the remaining leisure centres.

A Selby District Council spokesperson said: “The Summit is currently being used to support the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic as a vaccination centre and has been since February 2021.

“The Summit building has been identified as part of the leisure facilities that are being reviewed under local government reorganisation.

“Any decisions regarding the future use of the building will be made as part of the leisure services under the new North Yorkshire Council. No final decisions have been made yet.”

The spokesperson added: “The Covid subsidy is to support the continued delivery of leisure services where footfall and income remains low due to the impact of Covid. It is funded by the council.

“The amount of subsidy payable will be subject to reduction if footfall and income increases at a better rate than estimated. The decision will be made as part of our financial monitoring.”