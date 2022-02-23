FIRE crews have been called to remove a dangerous rooftop tile in a North Yorkshire town.
A crew from Knaresborough have removed a roof tile in a dangerous position overhanging a public footpath in the town.
The crew used a 13.5 metre long ladder to remove the tile.
