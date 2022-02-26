Ad Astra is an alternative learning provision working throughout Yorkshire, supporting schools and colleges in building bespoke learning plans for disengaged and vulnerable children and young adults struggling in mainstream education.

During the last eighteen months Covid 19 has caused huge disruption to lives, schooling and learning opportunities. It is more important than ever that people, organisations and communities work together to help those most affected. We understand that this academic year, returning to a normal school programme may be challenging for some.

Building relationships is the key to the success of any placement and so working alongside schools, local authorities and families, we develop a specific programme for students based on need and interests. Students work in small groups of up to six supported by a mentor each day. Each student is assigned a key worker who will be their main point of contact for Ad Astra. The key worker, along with our Head of Provision and Head of Education will regularly review and assess progress.

At Ad Astra we support and offer programmes for Key Stage 3, Key Stage 4 and Post-16 students. The Key Stage 3 and Key Stage 4 programmes can be designed to meet need. We can accommodate single student referrals as well as small group and block bookings. Programmes can be provided for anywhere between one and four days and for the short term or long term. We offer engagement activities such as water sports, rock climbing, biking and swimming. Activities like Forest Schools, bushcraft and practical conservation are on offer and we can also provide English, Maths, ICT and Science lessons.

Working alongside their partners Natural England LDV, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Escrick Park Estate, Ad Astra has created a bespoke, extensive mental health package that allows students to reconnect with the great outdoors through work such as Wildlife, Land, Waterways and Forestry Management. The benefits of such courses in this current time with the pandemic forcing people to isolate and creating an environment of mental health issues in all ages, not just the young is more valuable now than ever before. Ad Astra have this September introduced a new mechanics and construction course, led by leading professionals in the field, giving children and young adults the opportunity to learn new skills, hands-on experience and gain specialised qualifications to build their future careers.

If you are interested in knowing more about what Ad Astra do please visit their website www.adastrauk.co.uk