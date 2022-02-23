PLANS have been withdrawn for a KFC drive-thru in the ASDA supermarket car park at Monks Cross.
No reason has been given for the move.
However, a consultants report issued last month noted the plans submitted to City of York Council would need the removal of two trees, though the overwhelming benefit of the scheme and associated landscaping would outweigh any harm this would cause.
Before Christmas, Euro Garages Limited, applied to build a 208m2 restaurant, which would also cater for sit down diners, as well as offer take away and delivery services for 24-hours a day.
The development would have created up to 40 new jobs, but it would have needed the removal of 37 parking spaces.
The planning application also said the development would not have impacted on the day-to-day operation of the supermarket, as the store benefits from an “excess” amount of car parking spaces.
It also said: “The development will provide a high-quality addition to the existing retail site, which accords with planning policy."
Last month, KFC announced it sought to open at 500 new locations across the UK. A hitlist of targeted drive-thrus included York East, Skipton, Selby, A19 Thirsk, and Beverley. It also proposed to relocate drive-thrus at Scarborough and Harrogate.
