FLATS have been approved on the site of a motorcycle retailer in York city centre.
The plans will see a three-storey block at 22 Toft Green to create four serviced apartments and ground floor commercial space after the demolition of a former vehicle repair shop.
In addition, the roof of 20 Toft Green will be extended and the first and second floor converted to provide five serviced apartments, with retained commercial use on the ground floor. Number 20 is occupied by Transit Motorcycles.
Overall, nine services apartments will be provided, four two-bed on the first floor, four two-bed on the second floor and a three-bed flat on the third floor. Both buildings will have a roof terrace.
A council report notes the proposal from York-based O’Neill Associates was amended during the planning process, reducing the number of flats from 10 to 9 and the new building at Toft Level reduced one level with other design changes after consultee responses.
The report said Micklegate Planning Panel supported the application and public consultation delivered no letters of representation. It noted the historic location of the proposal, being within a conservation area, but redevelopment of the site for ground floor commercial uses and hotel/serviced apartments is "considered to be acceptable in principle given the city centre use. "
