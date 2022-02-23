FIVE cars are still submerged today under floodwaters in a York car park.
Ten vehicles were left in the St George's Field car park when the adjacent River Ouse overtopped its banks on Monday, following heavy rainfall in the Dales catchment last weekend.
Five were removed on Monday but the remaining five look set to stay there until the floodwaters have subsided.
The river peaked at 4.58 metres above normal summer levels yesterday and had fallen to 4.15 metres by 11.15am today, according to the Environment Agency's Viking recorder in York.
