HAVE we ever had such a week of extreme weather?

From storms to snow, then heavy rain that left York facing its worse floods in seven years - it's certainly been a week to remember.

We've had sunshine too - a brief glimpse of which led to an incredible rainbow over the city on Monday afternoon.

Many readers took photos of our weird week of weather, and shared them with us on social media. Thanks for all your photos and videos.

Here, we've dipped into our Press Camera Club on Facebook and picked out 10 incredible photos that sum up this dramatic week of weather.

Rainbow over York on Monday by Charlotte Recchia

Storm Eunice struck last Friday and some of its damage was captured by Camera Club members.

Garry Hornby posted this photo of a fallen tree in the beck at Heworth Without, while Jonathan Allison shared an image of a tree down in Rawcliffe Holt.

Saturday brought snow - with some of the biggest snowflakes we'd ever seen!

Sarah Gabbatiss caught this striking image at York Railway Station during Saturday's snowfall, while Olivia Robinson snapped this magnificent shot of the leucistic fallow stag at Studley Royal.

She posted on Facebook: "Best day ever! I was lucky enough to arrive at Studley Royal just as the snow was starting to fall! I was even luckier to come across the leucistic fallow stag! I came back to find him after having a walk round the Abbey and by that time the snow had begun to lay. So, so happy with how these turned out."

Amazing photo at Studley Royal by Olivia Robinson

Rain took over as storm Franklin battered the country on Sunday and Monday. A rare break in the rain on Monday afternoon gave way to sunshine and the most amazing rainbow arc across York - which many Camera Club members photographed.

Thanks to Kieran Delaney, Anita Barber and Charlotte Recchia for their beautiful rainbow pictures from Monday.

Almost inevitably, after the rains, came floods. York held its breath as the river level of the Ouse rose and peaked at 4.58 metres above normal summer levels.

Many flood photos were shared, but these two caught our eye: King's Staith reflected in flood water by Andy Booth, and looking across to Naburn Marina as York floods by Vanessa Fitzpatrick.

Would you like to see your photographs on this page?

