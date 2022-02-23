THE River Ouse in York is falling steadily today after peaking yesterday at 4.58 metres above normal summer levels - but some riverside properties such as the Kings Arms and Lowther pubs are still under floodwaters.
The Environment Agency's Viking recorder said the river was down to 4.15 metres above normal by 11 am today.
However, the agency's flood warnings remain in place for now along a stretch of the Ouse through the city and surrounding countryside.
Its warning says: "The river levels are now beginning to fall slowly. Flooding remains a risk near the River Ouse, including properties on King's Staith in York, and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge. Flooding of properties, gardens, roads and paths is expected." It said the Foss Barrier was still in operation.
