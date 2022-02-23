BEHIND the scenes tours and dining experiences are part of the line-up of events being held by a popular North Yorkshire heritage railway.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced details of its 2022 season, including photography workshops, Pullman dining experiences and engine shed tours.

Professional photographer, John Potter, is holding one-day workshops, priced at £195 per person and catering for beginners, intermediate or advanced photographers, on select dates from June to October 2022.

The event includes light refreshments and tickets to travel on the heritage railway, visiting milestones and locations such as Pickering Station and Goathland Station while capturing trains, stations, people and landscapes along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The Grosmont Engine Shed Tours aim to appeal to anyone who has been tempted to find out what goes on behind the scenes of the award-winning railway attraction.

Participants will receive a guided tour of the site and locomotive sheds in Grosmont. During this guided tour of the Motive Power Department, you’ll find out all about what it takes to maintain the NYMR’s fleet of steam locomotives and locomotives currently undergoing restoration. .

Shed Tours take place every Friday afternoon from April 8 to October 28 at 1.30pm for a minimum of two hours. Adult tours are £15 and children, aged 10 to 15, are £7.50.

Meanwhile, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s Pullman Dining Services operates from early April until the end of October, offering seasonal menus, featuring locally-sourced food and drink in the historic dining carriages as they travel through the North York Moors National Park.

Food ranges from a traditional roast dinner to Asian cuisine, including slow cooked honey and mustard pork belly; rhubarb and ginger crumble tart; Eton Mess cheesecake; black pudding, apple and Wensleydale stack; roast topside of beef; mushroom risotto; salmon and chilli fishcakes; Masoor Dal; Chana Masala and cassoulet.

For 2022, NYMR has also introduced a Private Coupe Package which offers guests a private dining experience within their own compartment, which can seat up to four people. This exclusive package includes a complimentary bottle of house wine and a bottle of still or sparkling water.

In addition to these unique experiences, this year, the NYMR is operating an end-to-end service between Pickering to Whitby, but can also accommodate shorter journeys. Prices for a full line ticket start from £20.50 for children and £41 for adults, and £84 for a family.

The NYMR has a range of carriages dating from 1890 to 1962, which came from former railway companies, including the North Eastern Railway, London & North Eastern Railway and British Railways.

For more information about the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, details on how to book your place on these experiences or for daily service tickets, visit: www.nymr.co.uk