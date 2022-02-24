In answer to York Civic Trust’s myopic traffic vision (Bold transport plan includes car free days, February 18) I would like to put forward my own ‘radical’ solution.
How about getting rid of all the unnecessary bottlenecks and adopting a positive mentality to allow traffic to get where it needs to go?
Instead of choking as many cross-town routes as possible and lecturing us all on how we should be ditching vehicles, it would be a pleasant change to see a positive mindset that seeks to utilise the road network and river crossings in the efficient and logical manner that they were intended for - to allow a city to function.
Turning off a number of the traffic lights at certain times would be a good start.
Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street, York
