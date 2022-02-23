AN ICE cream van business in York has scooped a top industry award.

Graham’s Ices Ltd in York, run by Graham and Maggie Rush, won over judges at the National Ice Cream Competition 2022 with their Mr Whippy soft serve vanilla ice cream.

They took the silver challenge cup in the competition which is run by the Ice Cream Alliance, the trade association for the industry in the UK.

“We’re absolutely delighted and overwhelmed,” said Maggie whose family-run business has been serving up ice cream and frozen treats since 1974.

“We have been entering this particular competition for many years and historically have achieved success at every other level.

"To finally win the silver challenge cup is the icing on the cake.”

The company operates five ice cream vans, three of which trade around the streets of York including one at the riverside pitch beside the River Ouse just outside the city centre,. The fifth is reserved for a wide range of private and community events.

Every year Graham’s Ices supports a large number of charitable and fundraising events within the community.

Maggie added: “Customers today need to be confident about the quality of the products they are buying. Winning the trophy shows the high quality of the product we sell and also demonstrates the high standards of our business operation.”

The ice cream mix Maggie and Graham use is manufactured by Thornton’s Lollies Limited, Leeds. They have been buying their ice cream products for more than 20 years and sasy they are of a consistently high quality.

The National Ice Cream Competition is held every year by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the UK trade association for the ice cream industry.

Hundreds of products are submitted across 13 categories ranging from best vanilla to ‘alternative’ category products which includes those free from the top 14 allergens - dairy-free, low-fat, high-protein, no-sugar, and others. Submissions are judged blind by ice cream experts.

“Congratulations to Maggie, Graham and the team at Graham’s Ices,” said Zelica Carr, ICA chief executive. “The ice cream sector has had a challenging time over the last two years. This company shows that the sector has overcome these challenges and has bounced back better than ever for 2022 and the future.”

The National Ice Cream Competition has been running for more than 70 years and bestows a badge of quality and excellence on all those who win. It was judged by 43 experts over two days at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 2022.

In the alternative class, Ryeburn of Helmsley won a Special Diploma of Merit Mango for its Dairy Free mango offering as well as mentions in other categories.