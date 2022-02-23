A MAJOR employment site near York looks set to be completed as council chiefs recommend approval of the final details.

The application from the Lindum Group for 20 employment units totalling 2796m2 on a 1.6ha site at York Road, Elvington, was approved at outline stage two years ago.

City of York Council approved the scheme but referred it to the Secretary of State for Planning to make a final decision, though the minister chose not to intervene.

At the time, a council report said the scheme represented "inappropriate development" in the Green Belt but the “very special circumstances” of the need for such units in the York area outweighed any harm from this.

Now, the council’s planning committee are recommended to approve the Reserved Matters stage of the application, first submitted in 2018, when members meet on Thursday March 3.

A report by council planning staff says the application site is at the rear of the existing Lindum Group industrial estate, which is north of Elvington village. It mostly contains rubble and scrubland and had featured buildings on it decades ago.

The report says the scheme is expected to employ 30-70 people on the site, with the buildings 6.5m at their highest and around 5m in height at their lowest. The units will also feature some timber cladding to improve the quality of the scheme.

The reserved matters application also sees changes from the approved outline scheme, including a block moved to the north to better reflect an illustrative layout, more space in the scheme to allow lorries to turn around and exit and a better access for the B1128 and space for HGVs to pass within the site.

The application site lies within the general extent of the York Green Belt, but changes to the boundaries of the Green Belt in recent years meant the scheme was no longer in it. Local consultation also delivered no letters of representation.

The council report says that the principle of development has been agreed since the outline consent was approved two years ago for Class B1 uses.

Since then, changes in government planning regulations would allow a greater range of uses within an expanded Class E, which also incorporates shops, cafes and indoor sport.

However, the report continued: “It is the case that the layout and location is unlikely to make it an attractive site for non-industrial uses. The applicant has indicated that it is not their intention to seek the accommodation of uses that do not encompass an industrial, or storage and distribution use.”

Assessing a range of factors, the report concluded the layout and form of development proposed and its landscaping principles met with the outline planning permission. The details also met local and national planning policies, it also added.