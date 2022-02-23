A NORTH Yorkshire hospice is re-launching the 'Make a Will Week', to help people draw up their wills in aid of patient care.
Saint Catherine's Hospice will re-launch the programme between April 25 and 29.
Participating solicitors have offered their time for free and will draw up a single will for a suggested minimum donation of £125 or £200 for a matching pair. The event has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years for patient care at the hospice.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “A huge thank to all those solicitors who are taking part in Make a Will Week this year. It is an important date in our fundraising calendar and raises thousands of pounds each year for patient care, which is very much appreciated."
You can book in to speak to someone in Scarborough, Hunmanby, Filey, Whitby, Malton, Pickering, Bridlington or Driffield, you just need to mention Saint Catherine’s Make a Will Week at the time of making your appointment.
Natalie Fenwick, of Pinkney Grunwells, a solicitor taking part in the scheme, said: “It’s great to be able to support the hospice in this way and we’re delighted to be involved.”
Further details can be found on the Saint Catherine's website.
