FIRE crews have been called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on a major road in North Yorkshire.

Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate have been called to the incident at the junction of the B6164 and A658 at Knaresborough.

Hydraulic cutting gear is in use, which suggests they are cutting someone free from a vehicle.

North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service personnel are also on the scene.

 