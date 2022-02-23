A TOWN remains cut in two for a third day this morning (February 23) after the closure of a major road bridge caused by flooding from storm Franklin.
Tadcaster Bridge is still closed after the River Wharfe overtopped its banks on Monday.
The road is closed between Kirkgate and Mill Lane due to debris on the road.
On Monday some shops in the town centre remained closed after firefighters were called in in the early hours to help businesses at risk of flooding in the town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 4.33am to Commercial Street in Tadcaster town centre after reports that businesses were in danger of flooding.
A spokesman for the service said yesterday that firefighters returned in a different capacity, this time to help with clearing up after the flood water abated.
Group manager Bob Hoskins said: "Following the floods crews from Tadcaster fire station have been in the town helping businesses affected with the clear up.
"Crews have worked to pump out basements, remove damaged furniture and provide support
"Thanks to our on call team who volunteered their time."
