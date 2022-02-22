Tuesday, February 22 might feel like any other day of the year but it actually marks a once-in-a-lifetime event.

You may have seen it across your Twitter feed or from promotions in your inbox from various retailers, but what's 'Twosday' and what is so special about it?

In simple terms, 'Twosday' marks the day that all the numbers line up to create the satisfying date 22.2.22.

Plus even the special day even falls on the second day of the week - Tuesday.

The number 22 to mark the 22.2.22. Credit: Canva

Beyond 22.2.22 being an incredibly pleasing date to jot down on forms and school jotters, it is actually very significant.

It is also a palindrome which means that it reads the same both forwards and backwards just like the names Hannah, Bob and Eve.

On top of that, the date is also an ambigram which means that it still reads the same if you flip it upside down.

The historic date is significant to couples, with many choosing to get married on the momentous day.

In fact, 222 couples planned to get married in Sacramento, California today and some even went at as far as to conclude their ceremony at 2.22 pm!

Is Twosday the only palindrome date?





22/02/2022

Today’s palindrome date is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence for you, but Stonehenge was there for 11/11/1111! #twosday #onesday pic.twitter.com/jw0ihyzrmf — Stonehenge (@EH_Stonehenge) February 22, 2022

No, there have been other palindrome dates with the most recent being on 11/11/11 and we will mark the next in 11 years time on 3/3/33.

English Heritage's Stonehenge shared the significance of the palindrome date in the history of the iconic landmark.

The organisation wrote: "Today’s palindrome date is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence for you, but Stonehenge was there for 11/11/1111".

While today's palindrome has come as an exciting surprise to some, doomsday prophets have suggested it could be a day of disaster in Ukraine among other predictions.

If you're looking for the full perfect Twosday date though, of 22/2/2222, you'll be waiting a long 200 years for that one.

What time is the 'once-in-a-lifetime' event on Twosday?





And if Twosday still isn't special enough for you, we can go one better.

We'll also witness the unbelievable moment tonight when the clock strikes 22 minutes past 10.

Not only will it be the 22nd of the second month of the year in 2022 but the time will also be 22:22 on a 24-hour clock.

The 'once-in-a-lifetime' event will mean the date and time will align to look like 22:22 on the 22/2/22!