YORK's only five-star hotel has a new manager at the helm.

The announcement of Chris Copper as hotel manager of The Grand,York is one a series of key appointments within the city.

Chris draws on more than ten years’ industry experience, including managing hotels in the four and five red star markets.

He has worked at large corporate brands, city centre hotels, and privately-owned luxury properties.

Among his roles, Chris was director of operations at Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort; house manager at Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa; and a temporary, supporting role as operations manager at Whatley Manor Hotel and Spa.

His arrival comes as the 207-bedroom hotel has new projects in the pipeline, from gin gardens to new dining outlets and a focus on sustainability.

His role and focus will cover operational projects as well as mentoring and developing the team, led by general manager Simon Mahon.

In 2019, Chris became a St Julian Scholar, a management course designed to take professionals from managers to leaders, benefitting from executive education at Cranfield University and completing the talent development programme.

In 2019, Chris also became an elected Member of the Institute of Hospitality.

Elsewhere, Andrew Gatenby has joined construction, development and fit-out company Simpson as managing director.

The York-based group now plans for significant growth across all its divisions.

The business, trading since 1922, turned over about £60m in 2021. With a strong order book across a diverse portfolio of projects, Simpson is currently targeting turnover of £70m in 2022.

Andy joined the business as an assistant contracts manager in 1998, and has worked for both Shepherd Group and Kier.

His experience within Simpson spans construction, heritage and fit-out, leading the team on projects across the UK.

He was instrumental in establishing the group’s development operation in 2020, which has delivered an apartment complex in Filey, now operating as holiday lets within the group’s leisure division.

Simpson predominantly delivers construction work in the North of England and fitout projects nationwide, for clients that include Sainsbury, M&S, Nestle, University of York and Land Securities.

The company has worked on the World Heritage site of Durham Cathedral, and is currently working on the 13th century Grade 1 listed Ledston Hall near Castleford, the conservation and restoration project at Clifford’s Tower in York, and the restoration of the Hull Maritime Museum.

The senior leadership team has been re-structured, with Russ Allerton becoming contracts director, responsible for the fit-out production delivery.

Mark Cregan assumes the role of construction director with responsibility for construction and heritage projects and Steve Pratt takes over as commercial director.

Andy said: “This is a hugely exciting time for Simpson and I am honoured to be appointed as MD, as we seek to broaden our portfolio and expand the business.

"I am leading a company which has an excellent reputation and is renowned for winning repeat business from blue chip companies across diverse market sectors.

"I feel privileged to be surrounded and supported by a strong team who consistently deliver high quality projects and I have every confidence we will build further on our success.”

Meanwhile, building surveyor Daniel Bower has been made a director of Yorkshire property and construction consultants, LHL Group.

Daniel joined LHL Group in 2014. After qualifying in 2015 he became an associate director in 2019.

His work includes project management, employer’s agent and contract administration for new build and refurbishment schemes as well as traditional commercial and residential property building surveys and dilapidations work.

Among schemes he has supported are the development of new purpose-built, £3m headquarters in Market Weighton, East Yorkshire, for European manufacturer and supplier of agricultural machinery, Grimme; the Treadmills regeneration scheme in Northallerton and the continuing redevelopment and modernisation of Thorp Arch Estate near Wetherby.

He said: “After almost eight years with LHL Group, I’m delighted to be joining managing director, Richard Hampshire and director, Shaun Bennett, on the board and supporting the wider management and development of the business in a highly competitive climate.”

Richard Hampshire said: “We are always looking to promote talented younger members of the LHL Group team and are delighted to offer Daniel a wider strategic role in the company after the retirement of former managing director John Denton.”

LHL Group, which has 35 staff and works on commercial, residential, industrial and heritage projects throughout the North, has offices in York, Hull, Harrogate and Doncaster.

Rebekka Richardson has joined Ouse View Care home in Fulford as the new manager.

Rebekkas said: “My passion is to provide an outstanding service for those that we support in a warm and pleasant environment.

"I have worked for Barchester for over six years and was previously the home administrator for two years before being appointed to the role of general manager at a sister home in March 2020.

"I moved to Ouse View in January 2022 and I am looking forward to working with the fabulous team here at the home and building great relationships in the local community."

Ouse View provides residential and dementia care for up to 64 residents, providing long and short term stays.