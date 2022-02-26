Chip was brought to the York RSPCA animal centre by one of the inspectors after he was found living in an abandoned building that was due to be demolished.

Staff say the six-and-a-half year-old male, who has been neutered, is very nervous around new people.

That's because, sadly he has spent most of his life so far living off his wits on the streets.

Staff at the RSPCA animal centre say it is a tough life it is out there for street cats.

"So they often develop a fear of humans," one staff member said.

However, staff say Chip has come on so much since first arriving at the centre that they now feel he is ready to start looking for a home of his own.

"Chip still has a long way to go so we are looking for patient adopters who will give him the love and patience he needs to overcome his insecurities and become the great pet we know he can be," the staff member said.

"Chip has started to enjoy being stroked which is so lovely to see. All Chip needs now is a secure loving home to get his happy ending."

Chip is FIV + so will need to be the only cat in an adult only home.

He will also need to be a permanent house cat.

The RSPCA says that, due to the high volume of applications it is receiving, if you have not heard back from from it within two weeks of inquiring about Chip, it means unfortunately you have not been successful this time for this cat.