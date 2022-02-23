YORK is very much still open to visitors despite dramatic scenes of flooding around the city.

City figures joined attraction operators to stress that York remains open for business as footage of submerged cars, sandbags and water pumps flooded social media.

The storms hit as local schools started the half term break - usually a busy time for the leisure and hospitality sector which is still recovering from Covid restrictions.

Sarah Loftus, of Make It York, said: “Despite the localised flooding, York is still very much open for business.

“Out of our 860-plus member attractions, hospitality, retail and services, fewer than 40 are at risk of flooding. York is a city well known for its waterways and businesses are well prepared for the floods.

“City of York Council have acted quickly and efficiently to try and minimise disruption to businesses and residents, and are supporting all of those effected.

“In a busy half term week for the city, our message is that York still has plenty to offer and much of the city remains open.”

Catherine Clayton, assistant director of the National Railway Museum, said about 64,000 people had visited so far this year, with almost 16,000 in the past week.

"We have had a really busy half term period," she said. “Despite the flooding and stormy weather, we’re very much open as usual for half term.

"Our visitors are really enjoying our family activities including our Robot Railways and Marble Run which are here until Sunday, February 27, as well as regular favourites such as our miniature railway and Mallard Experience.

“As a free museum, we offer a great, affordable day out for families, and because most of our site is indoors, visitors can still have an inspiring time no matter the weather.

“We have also opened a brand-new exhibition showcasing a selection of images from the Young Railway Photographer of the Year competition, and visitors can see that in our Great Hall, surrounded by legendary locomotives such as Mallard and the Shinkansen Bullet Train."

Sarah Maltby, director of attractions at The Jorvik Group, said visitor numbers had been 'consistently high' across Jorvik, DIG and Barley Hall.

They had seen ‘small dips’ when the weather was at its worst but visitors had tended to rebook rather than cancel, she added.

“Our bookings remain strong throughout the week, with only a handful of timeslots available at Jorvik.

“We have had a couple of messages asking if we are affected by the flooding, and are very pleased to reassure people that York is still very much open for business with only riverside areas impacted.”

She added: “We are relieved that we moved this year’s Jorvik Viking Festival to the end of May, as the winds over the weekend and those forecast into the week would have impacted on our outdoor and tent-based events.

“If anything, the ‘no unnecessary travel’ guidance over the weekend made our online festival, That Jorvik Viking Thing, even more popular as people sought entertainment in their own homes.”

Among those hit by the floods is York Dungeon which has been forced to close - though staff are battling to reopen as quickly as possible.

People are still advised to check travel routes and latest advice from City of York Council before making their journey.