SENIOR York councillors are calling for the city to be given special 'tier 1' status to qualify for vital emergency funding for flood defences.
Council leader Keith Aspden and climate change executive member Paula Widdowson also say there should be a review of future funding levels for flood defence schemes, to take into account recent weather patterns and projections.
The councillors said that all of York's defences 'held' during this week's floods, thanks to the authority and its partners acting quickly, including constructing sandbag barriers and deploying flood pumps and defences.
But they argued there was an urgent need for a joined-up region-wide approach that went beyond one off investments to protect communities across the region.
They said a recently published report, ‘In Deep Water,’ had pointed out a lack of co-ordination and planning amongst various Government departments.
Cllr Aspden said: “For years now, we have continued to call on governments of all colours to deliver a long-term, coherent region-wide plan to respond to flooding and protect our residents and communities.
“A joined- up approach to reducing flood risk must look at measures across the whole landscape and river catchments, including up-stream solutions, with long-term local action and investment."
