SCORES of York residents and business owners had a narrow escape from flooding yesterday after the River Ouse peaked at a lower level than experts had predicted.

City of York Council offered emergency accommodation on Monday night amid fears that up to 140 homes could be inundated, following an Environment Agency warning that the Ouse could rise as high as 5 metres above normal summer levels.

Householders in Tower Place, off Tower Street, went to bed on Monday night fearing floodwaters would enter their homes.

But the river peaked instead at 4.58 metres yesterday lunchtime, meaning they stayed dry - albeit with the help of a 24/7 pumping operation organised by City of York Council.

Resident Tony Pugh said: “It looks like we have got away with it. But it’s thanks to the council who have kept pumping it away, 24/7.

“They have done an absolutely fantastic job. If it weren’t for them, it would have come in.”

He said he also had his own pump to keep floodwater levels in his cellar down.

Neighbour Richard Hancock said he had gone away to a B&B on Monday night after seeing the agency forecast, and was relieved yesterday when he heard the flood levels weren’t quite as high and returned to find his home dry.

Some properties were still hit by flooding despite the lower than expected peak.

The popular visitor attraction, York Dungeon, was forced to close during the busy half term break after lower parts of the building in Cumberland Street were inundated.

General manager Mark Mattinson said staff were ‘working around the clock’ to reopen and hoped to do so very soon.

“We have contacted ticket holders and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” he added.

A wine bar in the same street is set to reopen today after being forced to close when floodwaters from the River Ouse flowed past the front door.

Amy Dallin, manager of Plonkers, said it had a pumping system which was installed after the 2000 floods and prevented much water getting inside.

“As soon as the river drops below our front door, we will be open, as we’re pretty much dry inside apart from a few puddles,” she said, adding that it should reopen this afternoon, at least upstairs.

The nearby Grand Opera House survived unscathed, with lower areas such as the orchestra pit vulnerable to flooding had the river risen towards 5 metres above normal.

In flooded Fordlands Road, Fulford, a temporary walkway was built to ensure residents could get in and out of the estate.