IN the latest edition of our look back through the picture archives, here are five darts teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos?
Pictured above, the Bay Horse, Monk Bar, ladies darts team who were heading for the Bass North Ladies League Division One title in January 1984.
From the left: Terry Bristow, Beverley Harton, Carole Pipes, Lilian Coombes, Olive Thompson, Pauline Brandon, Joyce Tate and Irene Brown.
Next up...
LITTLE JOHN LADIES DARTS TEAM 1984: From the left are Anne Blackburn, Linda Fowler, Maureen Richardson, Denise Fowler, Laura Holmes, Sue Dodds, Margaret Dick, Grace Todd.
JOSHUA TETLEY OPEN PAIRS DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP 1984: Pictured above are the qualifying pairs for the Joshua Tetley Open Pairs Darts Championship finals - Jill Hodgson, Louise Hart, Phyliss Taun and Mary Mitchell.
LEEMAN ROAD WMC 1983: Darts champion Jocky Wilson shakes hands with local darts players from the Leeman Road WMC.
LONDESBRO ARMS 1984: Pictured above, York’s sporting man of the moment, Barry Noble, with his Londesbro Arms teammates.
