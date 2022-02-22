Consultation on plans for further safety improvements on the A19 in North Yorkshire will start in the spring.

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake says the move follows a campaigning involving himself and Richmond MP, Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Hollinrake says detailed design work has been completed on 13 access points between the Cleveland Tontine and Trenholme Bar and further work has been done on options for 20 accesses south of the Tontine from Ellerbeck down to Knayton.

Two gaps in the central reservation near Mount Grace Priory, near Northallerton, were closed last year following intervention from the MPs.

They have long campaigned on the issue and have also worked with the family of Sonia Rose, 83, who died in an accident on the road in 2017. Highways England officials have also briefed them on their proposals.

National Highways, formerly Highways England, has drawn up plans, which include closing more central reservation gaps and some access points, new junction layouts, and improvements to safety barriers, signs and road markings.

Mr Hollinrake said: "The progress is encouraging. This is a busy road and it can be a very dangerous stretch of road because of the many access and crossing points. I also want to assure constituents that local residents, farmers and landowners will be consulted about the proposals."

Mr Sunak, said: “I live very close to the A19 and know how challenging it can be at peak times to get on to it and leave it safely. Local people who also live alongside the route and are most directly impacted will have the opportunity to comment on the plans in the coming months.

“What has been achieved so far at Mount Grace has already made a difference and I look forward to seeing the further improvements."