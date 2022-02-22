A YORK wine bar is set to reopen tomorrow after being forced to close when the River Ouse flooded.
Amy Dallin, manager of Plonkers in Cumberland Street, said it had a pumping system which was installed after the 2000 floods and prevented much water getting inside.
"We have had to close as the water has gone past the front door but, as soon as the river drops below our front door, we will be open as we’re pretty much dry inside apart from a few puddles.
"We should be open tomorrow afternoon, upstairs at the least," she added.
