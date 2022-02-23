PLANS for a new children's activity centre in York will go on public show tomorrow, Thursday.

The Island charity wants to transform the former Bradley's Farm Shop and its eight acres of land in New Lane, Huntington, into a children's hub.

The proposals will be displayed at a drop-in exhibition from 3pm to 7pm as part of the public consultation where members of the team will be on hand to answer questions.

The designs include a new building, with a café and recording studio, as well as therapy, tutoring and health advisory rooms.

Much of the site will be landscaped, with woodland areas, a pond, meadows, sensory space and kitchen gardens, along with outdoor sports facilities, including a bike and skate park.

Other potential facilities include space for arts and craft, dance, music, bushcraft skills, virtual reality/ games, a beauty and hairdressing salon, all-weather sports zones, and repair workshops.

Nigel Poulton, chief executive of the York charity, said: "This is an opportunity to everyone to come along and find out about The Island and this new exciting project."

He said the team hoped that community members and potential partners, including other charities and community groups, would attend to offer their input.

"We want this to be something for York, and by York. We want to show how we can make best use of this facility."

Nigel said he hoped the centre would be built and open by early 2024, subject to the final plans being submitted and approved.

The centre, just west of Monks Cross Retail Park, aims to benefit disadvantaged, vulnerable and isolated children who are supported by The Island as they struggle with their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

The charity provides positive mentoring and activities to build confidence, self-esteem and resilience and help young people fulfil their potential.

It also runs youth clubs and facilitates mentoring programmes in York schools.

Nigel said interested partners could also contact him at the charity's temporary base at Beverley House, 17 Shipton Road, to discuss the new plans and its potential benefits.

Three groups have already been in contact, he added.

"That's great and what it is all about - how we can partner and be more of a community centre."

The plans were drawn up by York architect Vincent & Brown, which is involved in the Roman Quarter project in Rougier Street, along with Re-form Landscape Architects.

They followed workshops involving The Island children who shared their ideas for the site to ensure it featured as many benefits as possible for future generations.

Formed in 2007, The Island has supported more than 3,000 young people in York, but its work has been constrained by a lack of space and resources, and income-generating opportunities.

The plans can also be viewed online at www.theislandyork.org/consultation, with the option to provide feedback.