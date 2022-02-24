A TRAILBLAZING scheme to help mental health patients across the Vale of York is to continue.

Three primary care networks launched a scheme last year using dedicated mental health practitioners.

Selby Town, Tadcaster and Rural Selby, and South Hambleton and Ryedale operate within the NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Last April, they were the first in North Yorkshire to recruit such staff who focus on the mental health needs of patients and provide rapid assessment to those with either a diagnosed or undiagnosed mental health concern, offering 1:1 support and access to a range of local services.

Patients wanting to talk about their mental health can speak to a mental health practitioner without judgement and in confidence – without the need for an appointment with their GP first.

Dr Ruth Walker a GP from Scott Road, Selby, said: "Someone who contacts the surgery looking for support with their mental health struggles will be triaged into the mental health practitioner, who is the best person to identify how their needs can be met and supported. Being able to offer this dedicated service has helped many of our patients and will continue to do so in 2022."

The extra staff capacity in GP practices is also helping to relieve pressure on doctors.

Pickering GP Dr Helena Ebbs said: "When on call earlier this week I would normally have received up to 5 telephone calls from patients struggling with their mental health and in need of some support - but I received none, as these were instead taken by our experienced and specialised mental health practitioner with a 0 day wait.

"Sometimes a GP isn’t aways the most appropriate person to speak to and having this additional role within our practice will increase our capacity to support more patients."

Mental Health Practitioners in the Vale of York are 50% funded by the Additional Roles Reimbursement Scheme available to Primary Care Networks (PCNs) across the country. The remaining 50% is funded by the local mental health provider Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys Foundation Trust (TEWV) and comes out of additional money granted from the Community Mental Health Transformation Programme.

David Kerr, Community Mental Health Transformation Programme and Delivery Lead for North Yorkshire and York said: "We recognise that not everyone will need specialist mental health services, so we want to make sure that people get the support that’s right for them in the fastest possible time.

"The new first contact mental health workers can use their skills and expertise to assess whether a person needs specialist support, or whether alternative options such as self-help resources or support groups would be beneficial.

"They can also liaise with and signpost people to partner agencies who can help with wider social and environmental needs, such as housing, employment or money problems, all of which can impact a person’s mental health if not addressed."

More details for patients can be found at www.valeofyorkccg.nhs.net/mentalhealthpractitioner

bbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbb