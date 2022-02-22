A HELP for Heroes virtual book club has gone nationwide, as it looks to engage with veterans across the country.
And organisers are particularly keen to recruit new members from the North Yorkshire area.
The club was the brainchild of the Armed Forces charity’s project case manager, Sarah Hattle, whose role is to tackle loneliness and isolation among veterans.
Sarah also hosts the event, which is encouraging participants to make connections with each other beyond their shared military service.
Sarah said: "It has been proven connections are far more likely to be meaningful if there is a shared interest, rather than just a group based on demographics. If the only commonality in the group was just their military service, it is less likely people will connect meaningfully.
"People attending the group will have, or will gain, an interest in books and reading - and I’m hopeful this will spark friendships beyond the bounds of the group."
Sarah has already lined up further authors to participate, as they offer their support to the charity’s efforts to get veterans to engage further.
The book club meets three times a month with the next scheduled meeting on March 7. To register your interest, contact sarah.hattle@helpforheroes.org.uk.
