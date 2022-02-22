RESIDENTS in a row of houses near York's River Ouse say they have had a narrow escape after the river peaked lower yesterday than was being forecast by experts.

Householders in Tower Place, off Tower Street, went to bed on Monday night fearing floodwaters would enter their homes after the Environment Agency predicted the Ouse would rise to between 4.7 and 5 metres above normal summer levels.

But it eventually peaked at 4.58 metres, meaning they stayed dry - albeit with the help of a 24/7 pumping operation organised by City of York Council to help keep the floodwaters away from the terrace.

Resident Tony Pugh said: "It looks like we have got away with it. But it's thanks to the council who have kept pumping it away, 24/7. They have done an absolutely fantastic job. If it weren't for them, it would have come in."

He said he also had his own pump to keep floodwater levels in his cellar down.

Neighbour Richard Hancock, who lived in Tower Place when the houses were flooded in 2012 and 2015, said he had gone away to stay in a B&B on Monday night after seeing the agency forecast, and was relieved yesterday when he heard the flood levels weren't quite as high and returned to find his home dry.

Both said they were fully aware of the flood risks when they bought their homes, but felt it was balanced by the superb situation next to Tower Gardens. "It's a compromise," said Mr Hancock.